First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Sold by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 110,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,105,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $47.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.84. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $32.46 and a 12 month high of $47.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.