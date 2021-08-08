First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 136.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

FFIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.76 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

FFIN stock opened at $49.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.89. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.71 and a 12-month high of $52.49.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 13.44%. On average, research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 42.25%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total transaction of $1,031,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards purchased 29,765 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.85 per share, with a total value of $1,513,550.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,169,154.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 33,111 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,574 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

