First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 134.15%.

Shares of FCRD opened at $4.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $142.72 million, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.71. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $4.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

FCRD has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

About First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

