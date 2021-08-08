FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the information security company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $24.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on FireEye from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. FireEye has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

Shares of FireEye stock opened at $16.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.56. FireEye has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $25.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.18. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 18.88%. Analysts forecast that FireEye will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Mandia sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $3,009,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,311,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,430,856.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.18 per share, for a total transaction of $201,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,645.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEYE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FireEye by 181.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 328,937 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after buying an additional 212,087 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in FireEye by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,081 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in FireEye by 185.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,283 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 29,440 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in FireEye by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,063 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 27,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in FireEye by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 413,653 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $9,539,000 after purchasing an additional 120,258 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

