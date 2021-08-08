Finning International (TSE:FTT) PT Raised to C$36.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

FTT has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Finning International and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Finning International from C$38.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Finning International from C$40.00 to C$41.50 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Finning International in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Finning International from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$41.83.

Get Finning International alerts:

TSE FTT opened at C$33.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$31.98. Finning International has a twelve month low of C$19.14 and a twelve month high of C$35.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.48 billion and a PE ratio of 22.18.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Finning International will post 2.0960952 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Finning International’s payout ratio is 53.59%.

In other news, Senior Officer Gregory Palaschuk bought 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$33.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$107,061.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 31,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,053,277.92. Also, Senior Officer Scott Thomson purchased 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$30.61 per share, with a total value of C$290,814.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 217,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,645,834.59.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.