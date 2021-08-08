Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Price Target Raised to C$41.50

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$41.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FINGF. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$38.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Finning International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.81.

OTCMKTS:FINGF opened at $27.01 on Thursday. Finning International has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.81.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.6779 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

