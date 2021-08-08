Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Price Target Increased to C$40.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$38.50 to C$40.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

FINGF has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Finning International from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Finning International from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Finning International from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.81.

Shares of FINGF opened at $27.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.81. Finning International has a 52-week low of $14.74 and a 52-week high of $28.57.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.6779 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 2.51%.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

