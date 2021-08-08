Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,748 shares during the quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,000.

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $115.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.37. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $81.44 and a 12 month high of $116.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

