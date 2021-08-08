Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Altria Group by 263.3% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Altria Group by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MO. Redburn Partners began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

MO stock opened at $47.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $87.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.84.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

