Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $161.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.36. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.57 and a fifty-two week high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

