Financial Comparison: Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) versus Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) and Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.1% of Concentrix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.1% of Zillow Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Concentrix shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of Zillow Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Concentrix and Zillow Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concentrix N/A N/A N/A Zillow Group 1.55% 1.41% 0.90%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Concentrix and Zillow Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concentrix $4.72 billion 1.82 $164.81 million $5.89 27.89 Zillow Group $3.34 billion 7.66 -$162.12 million ($0.42) -245.81

Concentrix has higher revenue and earnings than Zillow Group. Zillow Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Concentrix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Concentrix and Zillow Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Concentrix 0 0 4 0 3.00 Zillow Group 2 6 17 0 2.60

Concentrix currently has a consensus price target of $148.50, suggesting a potential downside of 9.61%. Zillow Group has a consensus price target of $165.58, suggesting a potential upside of 60.38%. Given Zillow Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zillow Group is more favorable than Concentrix.

Summary

Zillow Group beats Concentrix on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions. Its strategic verticals include technology and consumer electronics, communications and media, retail, travel and e-commerce, banking, financial services and insurance, healthcare, and others. The company's clients include digital, internet, health insurance, and automotive companies, as well as banks. Concentrix Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Fremont, California.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc., a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans. Its portfolio of brands include Zillow, Zillow Offers, Zillow Closing Services, Zillow Home Loans, Trulia, StreetEasy, and HotPads. Zillow Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

