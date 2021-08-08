Financial Analysis: Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) vs. Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR)

Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) and Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Sonova and Micron Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonova N/A N/A N/A Micron Solutions 7.25% N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sonova and Micron Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonova 0 6 4 0 2.40 Micron Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Sonova has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Micron Solutions has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Sonova shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of Micron Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sonova and Micron Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonova $2.82 billion 9.24 $630.15 million $1.66 48.78 Micron Solutions $20.84 million 0.46 $1.15 million N/A N/A

Sonova has higher revenue and earnings than Micron Solutions.

Summary

Sonova beats Micron Solutions on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sonova

Sonova Holding AG engages in the development and production of hearing care solutions. It operates through the Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants business segments. The Hearing Instruments segment includes the activities related to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing instruments and related products. The Cochlear Implants segment involves the activities relevant to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing implants and related products. The firm offers its products under the brands Phonak, Unitron, Hansaton, Connect Hearing, Boots Hearingcare, AudioNova, Geers, and Advanced Bionics. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Staefa, Switzerland.

About Micron Solutions

Micron Solutions, Inc. is a diversified contract manufacturing organization that produces engineered, medical device technologies requiring precision machining and injection molding. The firm also manufactures components, devices and equipment for military, law enforcement, industrial and consumer product applications. It engages in the production and sale of silver/silver chloride coated and conductive resin sensors used as consumable component parts in the manufacture of integrated disposable electrophysiological sensors. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Fitchburg, MA.

