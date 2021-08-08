Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC)’s stock price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.93 and last traded at $9.88. Approximately 2,793 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 58,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97.

Get Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III stock. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned 0.44% of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.