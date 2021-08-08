Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) PT Lowered to $178.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FIS. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist cut Fidelity National Information Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities cut Fidelity National Information Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $164.94.

FIS opened at $133.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.66 billion, a PE ratio of 955.93, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $120.17 and a 52 week high of $156.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.67.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,784.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 48.3% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

