Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.300-$5.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Federal Realty Investment Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.050-$5.150 EPS.

FRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Mizuho upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

TheStreet downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.15.

NYSE:FRT traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.31. 413,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,487. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.81 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $125.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.64 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 93.81%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

