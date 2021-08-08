Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.300-$5.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Federal Realty Investment Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.050-$5.150 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FRT. Truist Securities increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Scotiabank raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.15.

FRT traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.31. 413,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,487. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.81 and a beta of 1.16. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.64 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.81%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

