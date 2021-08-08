FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:FAT traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.52. The company had a trading volume of 37,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,717. The company has a market capitalization of $153.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.13. FAT Brands has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $15.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This is a boost from FAT Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -140.54%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Kuick purchased 2,000 shares of FAT Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FAT Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and markets quick-service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of March 28, 2021, it owned nine restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse, Bonanza Steakhouse, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Elevation Burger, as well as franchised approximately 700 locations.

