Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,496,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,250,000 after acquiring an additional 122,675 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 143.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 52,075 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Fastenal by 9.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 42,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 23.9% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Fastenal by 2.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 127,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,936,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.48 per share, for a total transaction of $55,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,121,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,241,438. The stock has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $56.11.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

