Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Announces Earnings Results

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 2.15%.

Farmland Partners stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.49. The stock had a trading volume of 127,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,387. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.59. The firm has a market cap of $385.19 million, a PE ratio of -83.26 and a beta of 0.89. Farmland Partners has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $14.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 333.33%.

FPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Farmland Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

