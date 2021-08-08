Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Lifted by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 2.0% of Asio Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

FB traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $363.51. 8,925,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,545,238. The company has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $345.89. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.13 and a 12-month high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FB. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,362,470 shares of company stock valued at $802,296,486 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

