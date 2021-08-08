F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by Touchstone Capital Inc.

Touchstone Capital Inc. lessened its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,411 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. F5 Networks makes up about 10.0% of Touchstone Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Touchstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $11,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

FFIV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.39 target price (down from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $204.10 target price (down from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $192.62 target price (down from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.11.

Shares of FFIV stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $211.44. 329,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,198. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.78, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.79 and a 1-year high of $216.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.41.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $233,714.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,756,945.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total value of $169,721.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,543 shares in the company, valued at $468,624.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,304 shares of company stock worth $3,283,094 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Networks Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.