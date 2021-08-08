Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Experian plc offers information services. The company’s business segment consists of Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services and Consumer Services. The Decision Analytics segment provides application processing, customer management, fraud solutions and collections software and systems. The Marketing Services segment provides data, analytics and cross-channel campaign management to help its clients to execute their marketing campaigns, develop their messaging, interact with their customers across channels and measure the success of their campaigns. The Consumer Services segment provides credit monitoring, fraud protection and identity management services to consumers through the Internet. The Credit Services segment provides information to organizations to help them manage the risks associated with extending credit to their customers and preventing fraud. Experian plc, formerly known as Experian Group Limited, is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Experian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, July 19th. BNP Paribas cut Experian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Experian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Experian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of EXPGY opened at $42.99 on Friday. Experian has a 52-week low of $31.51 and a 52-week high of $45.60. The firm has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

