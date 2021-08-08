Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Cut to $190.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.29.

EXPE stock opened at $148.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Expedia Group has a one year low of $80.89 and a one year high of $187.93. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.83) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.20, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,687.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $8,331,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 382,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,671,322.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,769 shares of company stock worth $28,818,931. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 997 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,463 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,249 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,707 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

