Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Bought by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,628 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 82.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXPE opened at $148.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.89 and a 52 week high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The business’s revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.83) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.29.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $8,331,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 382,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,671,322.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 53,907 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $9,164,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,109,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 169,769 shares of company stock worth $28,818,931. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

