Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Announces Earnings Results

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exelixis had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 3.47%. Exelixis updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $17.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,167,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,068. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $27.35. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.48.

Get Exelixis alerts:

In related news, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 100,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $2,538,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $1,048,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 295,363 shares of company stock valued at $6,798,319 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.38.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.