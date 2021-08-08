Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €31.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EVK. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €31.51 ($37.07).

Shares of EVK opened at €29.14 ($34.28) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €28.77. Evonik Industries has a 12 month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 12 month high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

