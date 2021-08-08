EvidenZ (BCDT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.80 Million

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. EvidenZ has a total market cap of $5.80 million and approximately $245,049.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EvidenZ coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000475 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EvidenZ has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00053900 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002528 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00015153 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.90 or 0.00825763 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00100111 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00039945 BTC.

About EvidenZ

EvidenZ is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,099,244 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @MyEvidenZ

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDT is the token linked to the EvidenZ framework, used by the company BCdiploma to allow hundreds of institutions to issue diplomas in a digital, decentralized and secure way. The BCDT is required to issue each certificate on the Ethereum blockchain. It is a utility token: for each certification, part of the BCDT used is burned by the smart contract of the EvidenZ ecosystem, reducing its total quantity. 40M BCDTs were issued during an ICO in January 2018: no more BCDTs will be issued after this date. Gitlab | Telegram | Medium “

