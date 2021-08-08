Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.56 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to post $2.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.68 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.43 billion. Eversource Energy reported sales of $2.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full year sales of $9.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.60 billion to $10.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.86 billion to $11.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eversource Energy.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.11%.

ES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,439 shares of company stock worth $1,448,390. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ES. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 67,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,877,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $4,821,000. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ES traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.96. 1,072,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,081. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $76.64 and a 1-year high of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.30.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eversource Energy (ES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.