Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.20-3.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.33. Evergy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.200-$3.400 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Evergy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Evergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Evergy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.20.

NYSE:EVRG traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $66.72. The stock had a trading volume of 886,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.31. Evergy has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $67.30.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Evergy’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.03%.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

