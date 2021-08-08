Evercore ISI Reiterates Hold Rating for BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG)

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Evercore ISI in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $26.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.08.

Shares of BSIG stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.40. 424,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.66. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $26.54.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 127.04% and a return on equity of 29.50%. Sell-side analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. 98.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

