EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) & Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Critical Comparison

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) and Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EverCommerce and Bandwidth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EverCommerce N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bandwidth $343.11 million 8.77 -$43.98 million $0.22 545.32

EverCommerce has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bandwidth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.2% of Bandwidth shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of Bandwidth shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for EverCommerce and Bandwidth, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EverCommerce 0 2 11 0 2.85 Bandwidth 0 3 7 0 2.70

EverCommerce presently has a consensus target price of 22.15, suggesting a potential upside of 10.94%. Bandwidth has a consensus target price of $173.80, suggesting a potential upside of 44.87%. Given Bandwidth’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bandwidth is more favorable than EverCommerce.

Profitability

This table compares EverCommerce and Bandwidth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EverCommerce N/A N/A N/A Bandwidth -12.43% 2.94% 1.34%

Summary

Bandwidth beats EverCommerce on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc. provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation. It provides EverPro suite of solutions in home services; EverHealth suite of solutions within health services; and EverWell suite of solutions in fitness and wellness services. In addition, the company offers professional services, including implementation, configuration, installation, or training services. It serves home service professionals, such as construction contractors and home maintenance technicians; physician practices and therapists in the health services industry; and personal trainers and salon owners in the fitness and wellness sectors. The company was formerly known as PaySimple Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to EverCommerce Inc. in December 2020. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

