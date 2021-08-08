Euronext (EPA:ENX) PT Set at €117.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Euronext (EPA:ENX) has been given a €117.00 ($137.65) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.87% from the company’s current price.

Separately, UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Euronext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €107.50 ($126.47).

EPA ENX opened at €92.95 ($109.35) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €90.55. Euronext has a twelve month low of €39.37 ($46.32) and a twelve month high of €61.35 ($72.18).

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

