Eugene Farrell Sells 10,000 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $720,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,588.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Eugene Farrell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 22nd, Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $730,800.00.
- On Thursday, June 17th, Eugene Farrell sold 22,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,474,220.00.
Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $71.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.86. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $85.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.93 and a beta of 1.41.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 155.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 46,287 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 264,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,901,000 after acquiring an additional 25,491 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 7,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Smartsheet by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 164,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,373,000 after purchasing an additional 31,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.81.
About Smartsheet
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
