Eugene Farrell Sells 10,000 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $720,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,588.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Eugene Farrell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 22nd, Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $730,800.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Eugene Farrell sold 22,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,474,220.00.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $71.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.86. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $85.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.93 and a beta of 1.41.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 155.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 46,287 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 264,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,901,000 after acquiring an additional 25,491 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 7,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Smartsheet by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 164,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,373,000 after purchasing an additional 31,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.81.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

