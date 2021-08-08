Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.80.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Establishment Labs stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.48. The stock had a trading volume of 120,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,270. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.69 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.63. Establishment Labs has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $88.66.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 29.92% and a negative net margin of 19.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Establishment Labs news, CFO Renee Gaeta sold 6,260 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $465,556.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,260 shares in the company, valued at $465,556.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis E. Condon sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $711,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $711,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,894 shares of company stock worth $1,893,358 in the last quarter. 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the first quarter worth about $2,082,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in Establishment Labs by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 987,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,735,000 after acquiring an additional 290,654 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the first quarter valued at $186,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the first quarter worth $1,356,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Establishment Labs by 49.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 375,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,464,000 after purchasing an additional 124,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

