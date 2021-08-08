Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) posted its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $243.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.39 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 41.10% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Essent Group’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

Shares of ESNT traded up $1.66 on Friday, reaching $47.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 892,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,296. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.64. Essent Group has a 12-month low of $33.21 and a 12-month high of $54.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.53%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ESNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $141,501.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,296.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Spiegel sold 8,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total transaction of $385,592.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,868.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,272 shares of company stock worth $679,149 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

