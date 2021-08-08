Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Escalade had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 9.96%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESCA traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.29. 6,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 4.14. Escalade has a 12-month low of $16.58 and a 12-month high of $25.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.34.

Get Escalade alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Escalade’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Escalade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

In other Escalade news, CFO Stephen Wawrin sold 1,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $31,044.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Escalade

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Escalade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escalade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.