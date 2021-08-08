Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TSLX)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) – Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ramirez now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

TSLX opened at $23.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $16.12 and a 12-month high of $23.97.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.12). Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 106.63%. The firm had revenue of $62.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.34 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 44,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. 49.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.88 per share, for a total transaction of $109,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.21%.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

