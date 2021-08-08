Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for loanDepot, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for loanDepot in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.09 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.71. William Blair also issued estimates for loanDepot’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price target on loanDepot from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on loanDepot from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on loanDepot from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded loanDepot from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.62.

NYSE:LDI opened at $9.45 on Friday. loanDepot has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.53.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $779.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.68 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the second quarter worth $167,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the second quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of loanDepot by 417.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the second quarter worth $170,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the second quarter worth $426,000. Institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 11,867 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $164,595.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th.

loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

