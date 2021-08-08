Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:APEN)

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.19). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Apollo Endosurgery’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of APEN opened at $8.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.94, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market cap of $248.57 million, a P/E ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 2.18. Apollo Endosurgery has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.49.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 207.27% and a negative net margin of 24.44%.

In other news, Director David Pacitti sold 18,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $128,757.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,635.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 30.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APEN. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 21,685 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery during the 1st quarter worth $276,000. 49.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

