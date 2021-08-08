EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.15-$2.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $957-$965 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $886.24 million.EPAM Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.250-$8.440 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EPAM. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. VTB Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $512.00.

Shares of EPAM stock traded up $8.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $598.02. 321,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,951. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $291.51 and a 1-year high of $601.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $525.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.84, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.36.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.88, for a total transaction of $20,522,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,361,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,630,891.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.43, for a total transaction of $673,037.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,454 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,457.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,198 shares of company stock worth $35,731,236 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

