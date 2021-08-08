Envista Holdings Co. Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share (NYSE:NVST)

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Envista in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.52. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Envista had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 6.93%.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NVST. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envista currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

NVST stock opened at $41.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. Envista has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $46.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000.

In other news, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 14,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $628,285.15. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 34,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,512,104.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 14,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $644,776.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,192 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,670. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

