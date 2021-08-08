EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) – Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of EnPro Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.19. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for EnPro Industries’ FY2021 earnings at $5.33 EPS.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.32. EnPro Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 1.52%.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE NPO opened at $86.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.43 and a beta of 1.62. EnPro Industries has a one year low of $53.35 and a one year high of $99.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NPO. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $572,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in EnPro Industries by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,713,000 after acquiring an additional 35,294 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter worth $2,320,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter worth $744,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in EnPro Industries by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 239,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,443,000 after acquiring an additional 111,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

In other EnPro Industries news, Director Thomas M. Botts purchased 2,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.49 per share, with a total value of $199,788.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,994.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,647 shares of company stock worth $245,287. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.54%.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

