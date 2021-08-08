Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,386 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 82.5% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 97.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Ray W. Washburne bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,052.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $9.27 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.36. The stock has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently -338.89%.

ET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.