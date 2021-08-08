Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Enerflex (TSE:EFX) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has C$9.25 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Firstegy reissued a buy rating on shares of Enerflex in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Enerflex in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC reissued a neutral rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Enerflex in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Enerflex has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.96.

Shares of TSE:EFX opened at C$7.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$698.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$8.00. Enerflex has a one year low of C$4.51 and a one year high of C$9.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.58.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$221.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enerflex will post 0.7200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Enerflex’s payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

