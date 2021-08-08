Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Gap Down to $5.04

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.04, but opened at $4.86. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at $4.78, with a volume of 23,108 shares traded.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXK shares. Pi Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$6.30 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.51.

The company has a market capitalization of $825.96 million, a P/E ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.13.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.53 million. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Endeavour Silver by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Endeavour Silver by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 169,945 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Endeavour Silver by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 179,441 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Endeavour Silver by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,759 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Endeavour Silver by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,298 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. 22.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

