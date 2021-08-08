Endeavour Silver (EDR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Endeavour Silver to post earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$43.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$42.01 million.

EDR stock opened at C$6.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.16. Endeavour Silver has a 52 week low of C$4.00 and a 52 week high of C$9.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$7.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on EDR. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$8.25 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.80 to C$6.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.20.

In other news, Senior Officer Luis Renato Castro sold 59,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.62, for a total value of C$515,236.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$560,040. Also, Senior Officer Dale Mah sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.79, for a total transaction of C$77,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$161,175.10. Insiders sold 149,800 shares of company stock worth $1,260,887 in the last ninety days.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

