Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.98 EPS

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.98, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $427.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.92 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.34 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ECPG traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.24. 273,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,981. Encore Capital Group has a 52-week low of $29.21 and a 52-week high of $49.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ECPG. Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

In other news, Director Laura Olle sold 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $45,639.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,047.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

