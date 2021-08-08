Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Price Target Increased to $77.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 71.68% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $44.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.75 million, a PE ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 0.38. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $40.32 and a one year high of $56.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.78.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 78.57% and a negative return on equity of 12.21%. Equities analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

