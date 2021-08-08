Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Price Target Increased to $77.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 71.68% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.38.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $44.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.75 million, a PE ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 0.38. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $40.32 and a one year high of $56.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.78.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.
