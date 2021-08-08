Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $190,581,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,625,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,883,000 after acquiring an additional 206,785 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15,575.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 163,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,541,000 after acquiring an additional 162,456 shares during the period. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 52.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 446,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,720,000 after acquiring an additional 153,857 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,796,000.

Shares of VUG traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $298.65. The stock had a trading volume of 634,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,612. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $214.85 and a 1 year high of $299.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $286.38.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

