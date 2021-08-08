Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. Has $7.98 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.2% of Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,671,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,875,000 after buying an additional 6,044,211 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $96,012,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $84,976,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 102.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,631,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,889 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5,337.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,259,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.94. 36,049,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,115,867. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.98. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.29 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

